After months of news about Quentin Tarantino’s latest movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that all began with Deadline breaking that Margot Robbie would play Sharon Tate, Robbie has unveiled the first-look image of her as the 1960s starlet.

Robbie’s character plays a central role in Tarantino’s movie, which takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor in Tate.

The loaded cast includes Burt Reynolds, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch, Dakota Fanning, Clifton Collins, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.

David Heyman, Tarantino and Shannon McIntosh are producers.

Tate, was the actress-wife of director Roman Polanski who was slain in 1969 in the brutal Charles Manson family murder whose savagery shocked the country. The pic is set during that time, but Manson is not the focus. Shooting has been going on throughout Hollywood this summer, ahead of Sony Pictures’ July 26, 2019 release date.

Here’s the first look: