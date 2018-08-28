Ahead of the linear premiere of NBC’s anticipated supernatural thriller Manifest, NBCUniversal is offering the complete nine-minute-plus first act across digital platforms as part of a multi-pronged rollout marketing strategy.

The first act is now available across NBCUniversal’s Cross Company Partners including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram TV, the NBC App on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, DirecTV, Xfinity, MVPD’s, E!, Bravo, Access Hollywood, USA Network, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, Xfinity, Oxygen, Telemundo, Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and full act online and on-air mentions across news broadcasts today on 240 affililate stations, as well as theme parks and resorts on hotel room screens, CityWalk, Tram tours and more.

Manifest comes nearly four years after the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. The high-concept mystery thriller, from The Mysteries of Laura creator Jeff Rake and producer Robert Zemeckis and Warner Bros. TV, explores what would happen if the plane and its passengers suddenly reappeared.

According to NBC, the stunning plot reveal that comes at the end of the first act is a perfectly served-up cliffhanger leaving viewers wanting to know more about the mystery of Montego Air Flight 828, its flight crew and passengers.

Manifest will premiere Monday, September 24 at 10 PM ET/PT on NBC.

Check out the first act in the video above.