The first-look trailer for the upcoming Netflix miniseries Maniac has been released (or maybe escaped) in advance of its Sept. 21 debut, along with its key art.

The black comedy, based on the Norwegian television series of the same name by Hakon Bast Mossige and Espen PA Lervaaq, is written by Patrick Somerville, directed by Cary Fukunaga, and stars Jonah Hill, Emma Stone and Sonova Mizuno, with appearances by Justin Theroux, Julia Garner, Jemima Kirke and Sally Field as Dr. Greta Mantleray.

The Maniac story follows Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim, two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons They join ten other strangers at Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial. Problems ensue.