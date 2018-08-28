Manchester United’s iconic former leader Alex Ferguson will not be outdone by ‘noisy neighbors’ Manchester City, the subject of Amazon’s All Or Nothing documentary.

Trainspotting and Ex Machina producer DNA Films and doc specialists Passion Pictures (Searching For Sugar Man) are teaming up to make an untitled feature length documentary on Ferguson, one of the greatest sports managers of them all.

The documentary will be directed by Ferguson’s son, Jason Ferguson, who will make his feature directorial debut with the project. He has been in development on the film for two years.

With exclusive and unrestricted access to Ferguson, his family and closest friends, the film will chart the manager’s early years growing up in the working-class shipbuilding district of Govan in Glasgow, via the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ at Old Trafford where he achieved unparalleled success on the football pitch, to the ICU ward at Salford Royal hospital where he was recently treated for a near-fatal brain haemorrhage.

Set to start shooting in October, the production has already collated 60 hours of audio interviews recorded between Jason and his father. The creative team includes writer Mark Monroe (Icarus), editor Gregor Lyon (Diana: In Her Own Words) and veteran archive producer Paul Gardner (T2: Trainspotting).

During his 26 years with Manchester United, the revered Scot won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions Leagues. While at Aberdeen before his Utd career he won three Scottish league championships, four Scottish Cups and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup.

“I have been approached many times over the years to make a film on my life but did not feel comfortable until this point,” commented Alex Ferguson. “When the team behind this project was presented to me, and after we spent time discussing their thoughts and approach on what the film could be, I felt confident that I was in good hands. The process so far has been natural and enjoyable and I look forward to making the best film we can.”

“Jason has a deeply intimate and trusting relationship with his father and the bond created between them makes him uniquely positioned to elicit the unfiltered honest emotional truth from his father,” added DNA Films producer Andrew Macdonald. “Jason, John and I have put together a team of the highest caliber, one we are confident will ensure the broadest audience possible for a powerful, emotional film with truly universal appeal”.

Jason Ferguson said, “I don’t see this as a football film. What really appeals to me is to approach the story from a uniquely intimate perspective and in so doing tell my father’s story in a way that will make it resonate with people from all walks of life whether they like the game or not. I’m delighted to join such a talented group of filmmakers and excited at the potential for this project. I believe the nature of the relationship I have with my father and the intention that both he and I share for the project means we can deliver a film worthy of such an extraordinary life.”