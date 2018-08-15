Mosaic has hired veteran manager Tiffany Kuzon. She is coming from Primary Wave Entertainment where she was one of the company’s top talent managers.

“Historically, Mosaic has been built within but every once in awhile someone from outside gets our attention,” Mosaic principal Jimmy Miller said. “Tiffany is one of those people, and we are very excited for her to join us.”

Kuzon started her career as an agent at UTA before becoming a manager at Evolution Entertainment two decades ago. She transitioned to Primary Wave following the company’s 2014 acquisition of Evolution.

Kuzon’s clients include Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory), Madelaine Petsch (RIiverdale), Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet), Michaela Conlin (Yellowstone), Ryan Mcpartlin (LA’s Finest), Jonathan Bennett (Cake Wars), Davi Santos (Tell Me a Story), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Noah Harpster (One Mississippi), Sarah Desjardin (Impulse), Jesse Garcia (From Dusk Till Dawn), Alexis Denisof, Matt Cedeno (Power), Brett Tucker (Station 19), and Cle Bennett (Man In the High Castle).

Some of the career-defining jobs Kuzon has helped secure for former clients over the years include Rob Lowe’s casting on The West Wing, Michael Chiklis’ on The Shield, Kate Walsh’s on Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Private Practice and Kevin Dillon’s on Entourage.

Kuzon also produced such feature and TV films as Submerged with Rosa Salazar, The Flight Before Christmas with Mayim Bialik and Little Italy with Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen. She is the latest talent manager to leave PWE, joining Jeff Morrone, Brad Pence, Margot Menzel and Eric Skinner.