Luber Roklin Entertainment has hired Margot Menzel as a talent manager. She recently left Primary Wave Entertainment where she had been for the past three years.

Menzel, known for her eye for young talent, began her career in San Francisco 20 years ago where she ran the Young Talent Division at the Marla Dell Agency.

She then moved to Los Angeles to become a theatrical agent at CESD where she launched the young careers of such stars as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Victoria Justice, Taylor Lautner, Jennifer Lawrence and Kiernan Shipka.

After four years at CESD, Menzel transitioned to management, first at Management 360 and then at Evolution Entertainment. She segued to Primary Wave following Evolution’s 2014 merger with Primary Wave’s talent management division.

Menzel is the latest Primary Wave manager to leave the company in the past month or so, joining Jeff Morrone and Brad Pence who went to Atlas Artists.

Some of Menzel’s notable clients include Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete, All the Money in the World), Danielle Campbell (Tell Me a Story, The Originals), Breanna Yde (School of Rock), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space), Brandon Perea (The O.A.), Emma Nelson (Where’d You Go, Bernadette), Wyatt Oleff (IT), Taylor Mosby (The Last O.G.), Mason Cook (Speechless), Jalyn Hall (All American), Lidya Jewett (Good Girls), Owen Vaccaro (The House with a Clock in its Walls), Scarlett Estevez (Lucifer), Parker Bates (This is Us), Hannah Alligood (Better Things), Nathaniel Logan McIntyre (David Makes Man), Lexy Kolker (Shooter), Ava Kolker (Girl Meets World), Malachi Barton (Stuck in the Middle) and Jessica Amlee (Heartland).