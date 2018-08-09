Atlas Artists, a subsidiary of Charles Roven’s Atlas Entertainment, has hired Brad Pence as a talent manager. Pence is joining the Dave Fleming-led management company effective immediately and will be based in the Los Angeles offices. Pence, who most recently was at Primary Wave Entertainment, joins his former colleague Jeff Morrone, who also recently moved to Atlas Artists from Primary Wave. A couple of other Primary Wave talent managers also are rumored to be leaving.

“Brad is one of the smartest young managers in town and his eye for emerging talent and work ethic is unparalleled. We couldn’t be more excited to add him to our team,” said Fleming.

Pence’s client list includes Emmy nominee Richard Cabral (FX’s Mayans), Melissa Roxburgh (NBC’s upcoming series Manifest), Tiera Skovbye (CW’s Riverdale), Emily Hampshire (Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, which was produced by Atlas Entertainment), Ali Skovbye (Fox’s upcoming feature Breakthrough), Hannah Anderson (FX’s The Purge series), Tristin Mays (CBS’ MacGyver), Jordan Rodrigues (Ladybird) and Luke Tennie (Syfy’s Deadly Class).

Pence began his career at ROAR.