For some, it was a mini Parks and Recreation reunion, to others the debut of the Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman hosted Making It (1.1/5) was a chance to watch some quality crafting on network TV.

Either way NBC got some solid ratings and viewership builds out of the 10 PM premiere. Coming off an America’s Got Talent (2.1/9) that was up a tenth from last week, Making It was down a tenth from the World Of Dance of July 24. However, that’s not the happy nail they are hammering in at the Comcast-owned net. The real crafting for NBC is that the handmade competition series matched the June 13 opener of Fox’s Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back among adults 18-49 to be the top-rated premiere of summer 2018. Adding to NBC’s satisfaction in a job well done, with 5.33 million viewers, Making It is the most watched debut of the summer.

All of which helped NBC yet again win Tuesday with a 1.7/8 in the key demo and a total audience of 9.5 million. That’s the same 18-49 result that NBC had last week but up 10% in viewers from what the net snagged on July 24.

ABC and CBS were all encores on Tuesday but the CW saw The 100 (0.3/1) even with last week while Outpost (0.2/1) was up a tenth.

On Fox, Beat Shazam (0.7/3) also stayed the same as its July 24 airing. Lead-out Love Connection (0.4/2) did not have the same luck and took a dip of a tenth from its last original.