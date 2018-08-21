Just three episodes in, NBC has picked up a second season of its hit summer competition series Making It, with hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, from Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Making It‘s debut telecast on July 31 earned a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers overall in Live+7, making it the #1 most-watched premiere of a new summer series on the Big 4 networks this year and tying it for #1 in adults 18-49. Through its three episodes, Making It has dominated the timeslot’s ABC-CBS competition, winning across every key demographic. Making It is also NBC’s top alternative-series premiere to date in projected 18-49 ratings on digital, according to the network.

In the competition, eight of the most talented makers from across the country have taken on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman and expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. Poehler and Offerman both share a love and passion of craftsmanship, albeit from different perspectives. Poehler is a self-proclaimed crafting novice who has long harbored a secret appreciation for those who can imagine and execute incredible things by hand. Offerman is a New York Times best-selling author in the woodworking space and is well known for his love for making a variety of objects himself.

“Seeing firsthand the imagination of a true craftsman and, literally, watching them create something out of nothing is pure gold,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Amy and Nick’s longtime friendship and affection for one another brings the show to a whole other level of fun and we look forward to seeing what season two will bring.”

“We set out to make a boundlessly affirmative and inspiring show and we are thrilled with the way viewers and the press have embraced it,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. “Amy and Nick bring creativity, leadership and comedic brilliance to everything they do and we can’t wait to team up with them again and shine a light on a new group of talented makers.”

“We’re sew excited to be ‘Making It’ again,” said Poehler & Offerman. “We promise season two will have you glued to your seat.”

Making It airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The six-episode first season concludes Sept. 4.

The series is executive produced by Amy Poehler, Nicolle Yaron, Nick Offerman, Dave Becky and Anthony Dominici. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.