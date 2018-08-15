MAK Pictures, whose Car Masters: Rust to Riches was just picked up to series at Netflix, has hired Stephanie Eno as SVP Development and Aliza Rosen as SVP Development, Documentaries and Specials. The unscripted-focused production company also promoted Andy Ruggles to President of Production.

Eno and Rosen will join that team that includes senior directors of development Aaron Burk and Elisabeth Norvik at the company, which also has Season 3 of Discovery’s Treasure Quest set to bow August 24. Car Masters, which features a body shop team using sweat equity and car genius to turn rusty wrecks into six-figure paydays, premieres September 14.

The company’s producing credits include A&E’s Cajun Justice, Discovery’s Eaten Alive, Animal Planet’s Fear Island and Cryptid: The Swamp Beast for History.

Eno most recently was executive in charge of production at syndicated The T.D. Jakes Show, and before that was at TLC. Rosen was most recently chief content officer for XG Productions, where she co-created The Case Of: Jon Benet Ramsey that aired on CBS in 2016.

“Stephanie and Aliza are two of the best and brightest talents in the unscripted business and they both come to MAK with such varied and unique experiences,” CEO Mark Kadin said. “I’m really excited to see what kind of new heights we can reach harnessing their creative voices.”

Ruggles, a showrunner on several MAK series before transitioning to a production executive role, will continue oversight of series production with a focus on company financials.

“Andy has been a critical component of MAK Pictures since its inception,” said Kadin. “He has a unique skill-set, and I’m amazed that he has been able to make the transition from creative to production management so seamlessly.”