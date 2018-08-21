Lambasted for last night’s self-centered Video Music Awards tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, Madonna says it was all a misunderstanding. “I did not intend to do a tribute to her!,” the Material Girl said about the Queen of Soul today on Instagram.

In her Instagram message, Madonna, sharing a photo of herself with the VMA Artist of the Year Camila Cabello, wrote: “And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment.”

Fair enough. Then she added something about short attention spans and how much she loves the much-criticized dress she wore: “Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that.”

Here’s the post: