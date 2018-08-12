Two specialty releases played to good opening numbers in exclusive showings over the weekend. Sundance ’18 debut Madeline’s Madeline by Josephine Decker grossed $20,225 in the three-day from its playdate at the Quad Cinemas in New York via Oscilloscope, while fellow Sundancer Skate Kitchen by Crystal Moselle opened at IFC Center via Magnolia Pictures for a $17K in the three-day estimate.

Well Go USA launched Chinese dramedy The Island by Huang Bo in 40 locations Friday, the widest of the weekend’s new specialty releases. The Island grossed $282,500, also the highest absolute gross among the newcomers. Well Go USA also opened Erik Matti’s action-thriller, BayBust in 25 theaters, grossing $75K ($3K average).

Last weekend’s number one debut, The Miseducation of Cameron Post from FilmRise expanded to 25 runs in its second frame, grossing $108K ($4,320 average). Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days from Well Go USA went down to 36 theaters from its launch in 48. In its second outing, the title grossed $181,500 ($5,042 average). A24 added 9 runs for Never Goin’ Back for week 2, taking in $16,718 ($1,520 average).

Sony Classics jumped Marc Turtletaub’s Puzzle to 44 theaters in its third weekend, grossing nearly $165K ($3,747 average). A24’s Eighth Grade crossed the eight-figure threshold in over a thousand runs in the wake of playing free one evening in order to skirt the R-rating restriction so that actual eighth graders could see the film.

On the doc side, Neon’s Three Identical Strangers took in over $700K, placing it within reach of $10M which it will likely cross this coming week. And Focus Features’ Won’t You Be My Neighbor? grossed $495K over the weekend, bringing its cume to $21.69M, just ahead of 2002 release, Bowling For Columbine.

NEW RELEASES

BayBust (Well Go USA) NEW [25 Theaters] Weekend $75,000, Average $3,000

The Island (Well Go USA) NEW [40 Theaters] Weekend $282,500, Average $7,063

Madeline’s Madeline (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $20,225

Prayer Before Dawn (A24) NEW [13 Theaters] Weekend $14,453, Average $1,112

Skate Kitchen (Magnolia Pictures) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $17,000

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days (Well Go USA) Week 2 [36 Theaters] Weekend $181,500, Average $5,042, Cume $821,056

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (FilmRise) Week 2 [25 Theaters] Weekend $108,000, Average $4,320, Cume $182,398

Never Goin’ Back (A24) Week 2 [11 Theaters] Weekend $16,718, Average $1,520, Cume $34,589

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

The Captain (Music Box Films) Week 3 [6 Theater] Weekend $13,446, Average $2,241, Cume $37,171

Puzzle (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [44 Theaters] Weekend $164,871, Average $3,747, Cume $447,034

Scotty And The Secret History Of Hollywood (Greenwich Entertainment) Week 3 [18 Theaters] Weekend $53,857, Average $2,992, Cume $176,236

Blindspotting (Summit Entertainment/Lionsgagte) Week 4 [138 Theaters] Weekend $220,000, Average $1,594, Cume $3,778,033

Far From The Tree (Sundance Selects) Week 4 [12 Theaters] Weekend $10,378, Average $865, Cume $100,104

McQueen (Bleecker Street) Week 4 [53 Theaters] Weekend $154,690, Average $2,919, Cume $750,723

Dark Money (PBS Distribution) Week 5 [16 Theater] Weekend $19,205, Average $1,200, Cume $135,391

Eighth Grade (A24) Week 5 [1,084 Theaters] Weekend $1,625,000, Average $1,499, Cume $10,092,043

Gauguin: Voyage To Tahiti (Cohen Media Group) Week 5 [6 Theaters] Weekend $10,197, Average $1,699, Cume $181,978

Sorry to Bother You (Annapurna) Week 6 [204 Theaters] Weekend $425,000, Average $2,083, Cume $15,805,404

Whitney (Roadside Attractions/Miramax) Week 6 [25 Theaters] Weekend $10,470, Average $419, Cume $2,981,122

Leave No Trace (Bleecker Street) Week 7 [123 Theaters] Weekend $141,551, Average $1,151, Cume $5,527,383

Three Identical Strangers (NEON/CNN Films) Week 7 [326 Theaters] Weekend $700,600, Average $2,149, Cume $9,686,193

The Catcher Was a Spy (IFC Films) Week 8 [9 Theaters] Weekend $4,590, Average $510, Cume $697,918

Hearts Beat Loud (Gunpowder & Sky) Week 10 [14 Theaters] Weekend $3,026, Average $216, Cume $2,366,370

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (Focus Features) Wee 10 [229 Theaters] Weekend $495,000, Average $1,566, Cume $21,690,000

American Animals (The Orchard/MoviePass Ventures) Week 11 [9 Theaters] Weekend $10,941, Average $1,216, Cume $2,834,323