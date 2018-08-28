Electronic Arts (EA) announced Monday that it will be canceling their three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events after the mass shooting at the Madden 19 video game tournament Sunday in Jacksonville, FL where Taylor Robertson and Elijah Clayton were killed and eleven were injured.

In a statement on the EA website, CEO Andrew Wilson shared his thoughts about the “horrific and senseless act of violence” and expressed his condolences saying, “I know many of us, myself included, are filled with shock and grief. Our teams have been working non-stop to do what we can to respond to this terrible situation.”

He recognized and honored Robertson and Clayton saying that they were “respected, positive and skilled competitors.” He adds, “We are committed to supporting Taylor and Elijah’s families through this difficult time, and we send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, to those injured yesterday, and everyone affected.”

Wilson went on to breaking the news about the upcoming qualifiers. “We have made a decision to cancel our three remaining Madden Classic qualifier events while we run a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators,” he said. “We will work with our partners and our internal teams to establish a consistent level of security at all of our competitive gaming events.”

“This is the first time we’ve had to confront something like this as an organization, and I believe the first time our gaming community has dealt with a tragedy of this nature,” he continued. “Please take time to support each other through this challenging time.”

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Mike Williams said law enforcement believed the shooter was David Katz, a 24-year-old gamer who had been a Madden competitor in the past; the Associated Press reported the Baltimore home of Katz’s father was raided later Sunday as part of the investigation.

Read Wilson’s full statement below.