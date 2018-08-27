EXCLUSIVE: Injured MacGyver stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist has come out of a medically induced coma and was removed today from intensive care. The news comes a week after he suffered a serious head injury in Atlanta in a stunt fall from the back of a tractor trailer on the set of the CBS drama series.

“He’s not out of the woods yet,” said veteran stuntman Spiro Razatos, a longtime friend of the family, “but he’s out of ICU and knows what’s going on. He’s responding and communicating with his friends and family. He has a long road ahead of him, but he’s on a better road now. We’re all praying for the positivity to continue.”

The accident is being investigated by OSHA. CBS TV Studios told Deadline last week that “The production team is cooperating with the authorities investigating the accident, and our primary concern at this time is Justin’s health and well-being.”

This was Sundquist’s second major accident in two years. He was seriously injured on the set of Hawaii Five-0 in 2016, and sued CBS last year, claiming that accident left him so badly injured it “will likely put an end to his stellar career.” CBS has acknowledged that he got the job coordinating stunts on MacGyver as part of a settlement of that lawsuit, but noted he was well qualified for the job.

Sundquist’s nearly two decade-long career includes stunts on more than 100 films and TV shows including blockbuster action films like The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Kong: Skull Island and Monster Trucks. His many TV credits include True Blood, Heroes and 24.