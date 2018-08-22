EXCLUSIVE: Justin Sundquist, who sued CBS Corp. and CBS TV Studios last year after being injured on the set of Hawaii Five-0, has sustained a serious head injury during a stunt on another CBS/CBS Studios series, MacGyver, which is shooting in Atlanta..

“We have learned about an injury to stunt coordinator Justin Sundquist that occurred late Monday on the set of MacGyver in Atlanta,” CBS TV Studio said in a statement to Deadline. “The production team is cooperating with the authorities investigating the accident, and our primary concern at this time is Justin’s health and well-being.”

A source tells Deadline that Sundquist was injured during a stunt that involved transferring from one vehicle to another. We hear he was conscious after the accident and was put in a medically induced coma because of the seriousness of his head injury. We hear that he remains hospitalized.

According to sources, production on MacGyver has not been interrupted by the incident.

Sundquist sued CBS last year, claiming he was hit by a car during a stunt on Hawaii Five-0 that was the result of to a “series of reckless, negligent mishaps,” including “a rushed, hectic set,” “lack of safety meeting and clear safety instructions” and “turning a blind eye to controlled substance abuse by key safety personnel.” He claimed that on the morning of the accident, “a key personnel who had safety responsibilities was under the influence of narcotic controlled substances, which caused and/or contributed to Mr. Sundquist’s injuries and damages.”

The suit added that the unnamed individual “enticed certain stunt performers with a quid pro quo: — if they supplied him with pills, he supplied them with work.”

Deadline reached out to Sundquist’s attorney on the Hawaii Five-0 case but has yet to hear back.

Sundquist’s injury in Georgia comes a year after stuntman John Bernecker was killed there on the set of AMC’s The Walking Dead.