Saturday Night Live featured player Luke Null will not return to the NBC show when it returns for Season 44 this fall, sources confirmed to Deadline.

Null was hired last year – along with Chris Redd and Heidi Gardner – but got little screen time over the course of the season. Prior to SNL, Null was a member of the Chicago improv group Newport Hounds, appearing at the city’s iO Theater.

Among Null’s more memorable sketches during Season 43 were “Late For Class” in which he played an obnoxious high schooler (with guest host Saoirse Ronan, watch it above) and “Horns,” playing a heavy metal type seeking to have his horn implants removed (with guest host John Mulaney as a cosmetic surgeon; watch that one below).

Null tweeted today that he had returned, at least temporarily, to Chicago. “GOOD TO BE HOME,” he wrote.