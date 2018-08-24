Streaming service MUBI has scored a coup by nabbing the UK theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s anticipated update of Suspiria from Amazon.

MUBI boss Efe Cakarel confirmed the acquisition to us with the film set for a November 16 release, “Everything you’ve heard about Suspiria is true”, Cakarel said. “It’s so terrifyingly beautiful. There is nothing like this film, and we are beyond excited to bring it to UK audiences with Amazon. With Luca Guadagnino behind the lens you are in for a real treat.”

The 100+ screen release will be the company’s biggest to date.

Suspiria, a remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 cult classic, stars Dakota Johnson as a dance student who unwittingly finds herself in the midst of a coven of witches. Cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf and Jessica Harper. Radiohead’s Thom Yorke has composed the score.

Amazon Studios dropped the first trailer for the film earlier this week and has been building a steady stream of admirers via striking art work teases and marketing coups such as the brutal footage released at ComicCon earlier this year. It will get its world premiere next week at the Venice Film Festival. The film is Guadagnino’s first since his Oscar-winner Call Me By Your Name.

MUBI’s handful of theatrical releases to date include Ildiko Enyedi’s Berlin Golden Bear winner On Body and Soul, which played at 23 venues and French drama The Apparition, which opened earlier this month. Out of Cannes the firm picked up Ali Abbasi’s Border and Jean-Luc Godard’s The Image Book. It is a staunchly art-house label.

While a coup for MUBI, the acquisition also raises questions over why a larger, traditional distributor isn’t releasing the film. Were they scared off by the model, the content or did MUBI’s offer blow Amazon away? Or another possibility: does it speak to the squeezed and evolving distribution market in the UK, which we explored a little earlier this week. Perhaps it’s a combination of these factors.