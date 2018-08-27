EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning composer and music producer A.R. Rahman and breakout recording artist Bishop Briggs are collaborating on a new song for Love Sonia, the human trafficking drama that marks the directorial debut of Slumdog Millionaire line producer Tabrez Noorani. Rahman and Briggs have recently been in-studio laying down the tune “I Am More” ahead of the film’s release in India on September 14.

Earlier this summer, the movie that shines a light on the global sex trafficking plague premiered to raves at the London Indian Film Festival and then won the Best Indie Film Award at this month’s Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The official trailer (see below) nabbed over 12M views in its first few days.

The drama is produced by Life Of Pi’s David Womark and centers on a 17-year-old woman who endangers her life to save her sister from a global trafficking network that spans India, Hong Kong and Los Angeles, but gets caught up in it herself.

Newcomer Mrunal Thakur is the titular Sonia alongside international stars Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Demi Moore and Mark Duplass.

Noorani was inspired to make the picture after he became aware of the real-life horrors of human trafficking when in 2003 an Indian girl was trafficked and found herself in Los Angeles. The incident led Noorani to work with NGOs and personally participate in rescue missions. The film has been endorsed by by CAST (Coalition To Abolish Slavery and Trafficking) and Apne Aap Women Worldwide.

The project reunites Rahman, who won an Academy Award for the Slumdog soundtrack, and Noorani who have also previously worked on Zero Dark Thirty, The Hundred-Foot Journey and The Million Dollar Arm.

Rahman is known for integrating Indian classical music with electronic music, world music and traditional orchestral arrangements, redefining contemporary Indian music and picking up scores of awards along the way.

Island Records artist Bishop Briggs had a breakout single (“River”) in 2017, followed by her critically-acclaimed 2018 full-length debut, Church Of Scars which landed in the Top 10 album charts worldwide, regularly averaging 3M+ Spotify listeners and with three titles eclipsing the 20M stream-mark. She received a nomination for MTV Push Artist of the Year at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and covered INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart” for the Fifty Shades Freed trailer and soundtrack.

Says Briggs, “Love Sonia is more than a film; it’s a movement, a conversation and an opening into what’s actually happening in the world today. I feel so honored to be a part of what Tabrez has fearlessly brought to the light. A.R. is a complete icon and to have collaborated with someone who truly inspires me was an incredible experience I’ll never forget. Tabrez and A.R. are legends and to have been able to work with them on something so special, that I know will make an imprint on the world, is something I am extremely grateful for.”

Adds Rahman, “Projects like these happen with a lot of good intention to propel positive changes in the society. It was a pleasure to work once again with Tabrez Noorani, this time as the director; Academy-nominated producer David Womark and the talented artist Bishop Briggs. I wish this project the very best!”