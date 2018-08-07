Motion Content Group, the WPP-company that invests in and co-produces series including ITV2’s Love Island and Channel 4’s The Jump, bolstered its revenues by 20% and profits by 63% over its last financial year.

The business, which was rebranded from GroupM Entertainment in May 2017, recorded revenue of £43.4M (US$56M) in the twelve months to the end of 2017, up £8.6M from 2016, where it posted £34.8M. The firm, which is run by CEO Richard Foster, also saw a major boom in profits, up 63% to £10M, compared with £3.7M in 2016.

The group has continued to steadily grow since becoming actively involved in co-producing and distributing TV series, particularly in the UK as well as with networks around the world. For instance, revenue stood at £24.7M in 2014, while GME made a pre-tax profit of £696,000 in 2013.

The growth is likely to have come through shows including British breakout reality hit Love Island, which kicked up a gear last year in its third season and started travelling internationally through deals in Australia, Germany and across Scandinavia. It also scored global deals for fixed-rig reality format The Dressing Room, which is produced in association with STV for UKTV’s W.

“The company’s principal activity is the investment, sourcing, production and distribution of content and programming within the global entertainment industry. The company has developed strong links with media owners in the UK and international markets, working with them on the creation of TV and digital content in many forms including entertainment, drama, factual entertainment, documentaries and sport,” it noted in its results.

The company is confident that this growth will continue. “The directors are not aware of any likely major change in the company’s principal activities in the next year, although the general level of activity is expected to increase through growth in the market and competitive growth in market share,” it added.

Coming up in 2018, Motion Content Group, which has offices in London and Los Angeles, is co-producing international car format Faster, produced by Warner Bros’ Twenty Twenty for Sky One, and recently struck a deal to bolster its drama activity with Canadian broadcaster CHCH to build on the two company’s deals for shows such as Western horror Wynonna Earp and crime drama The Pinkertons.

Foster is also exec producing The Definitive History of Hip Hop, a documentary series that tells the story of a distinctly American art form from its underground roots to its iconic global artists. The doc is produced by Stephen David Entertainment and Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital.

The latter is part-owned by WPP and Motion Content Group works closely with its parent company’s TV and digital investments such as 24 producer Imagine Entertainment and House of Cards indie Media Rights Capital.