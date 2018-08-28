After being out of the spotlight for nearly 10 months, Louis C.K. returned to the stand-up stage in New York. This marks his first public appearance and performance since he was accused of sexual misconduct in November.

According to the New York Times, C.K. surprised audiences at the Comedy Cellar in New York City, a spot he frequented pre-#MeToo accusations. The audience welcomed the disgraced comedian as he took the stage at 11 PM for a 15-minute set, but he did not address or mention the allegations.

In November of last year, five women came forward in the pages of The New York Times about how the comedian masturbated in front of them. C.K. next issued a statement in response to the sexual misconduct saying it was true “And I have to reconcile it with who I am. Which is nothing compared to the task I left them with.”

In the wake of the accusations, C.K. was dropped by all his reps and he lost his production deal with FX. In addition, Orchard canceled the release of his film I Love You, Daddy. He also lost deals with Universal, Netflix, and HBO.