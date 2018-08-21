EXCLUSIVE: Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner for his gender-twisting role on FX’s dark comedy Baskets, has signed with ICM Partners.

The move comes as the longtime stand-up comic is nominated for a third year in row in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy category for playing Christine Baskets, the complex mom to Zach Galifianakis’ Chip and Dale. He won in 2016.

FX renewed Baskets for a fourth season in May.

Anderson, who still performs standup, has credits that include hosting Family Feud among numerous comedy specials across cable and the premium networks. He also won two Emmys for voicing the lead character in his animated series Life With Louie, which ran three seasons on Fox from 1995-1998.

He continues to be managed by Brillstein Entertainment Partners.