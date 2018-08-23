Ajay Friese, who recurred on the first season of Lost in Space, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2 of Netflix’s sci-fi drama.

Friese plays Vijay Dhar, Victor’s (Raza Jaffrey) son and Penny’s (Mina Sundwall) love interest. He appeared in six episodes in Season 1.

Lost In Space, from Legendary Television, stars Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio and Parker Posey.

A modern reimagining of the 1960s classic created by Irwin Allen, Lost in Space is set 30 years in the future where colonization in space has become a reality. The epic series follows the Robinson family, one of the families selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

Zack Estrin, Kevin Burns, Jon Jashni, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless serve as executive producers.

Friese currently recurs on The Order for Netflix. His previous credits include a lead role in Riot Girls opposite Madison Iseman and a recurring role in Max Landis’ BBC series Dirk Gently. Friese is repped by The Characters Talent Agency and LINK Entertainment.