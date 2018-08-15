Kino Lorber has acquired North American rights to Long Day’s Journey Into Night, Chinese director Bi Gan’s new film that had its world premiere this year at the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section. The China-France co-production is playing in the Toronto and New York film festivals before getting a spring 2019 theatrical release followed by VOD and DVD bows.

The pic centers on drifter Luo Hongwu (Huang Jue) who returns to Kaili, the Chinese hometown from which he fled several years ago. He begins a search for the woman (Tang Wei) he once loved and whom he has never been able to forget. The movie includes a 59-minute, single 3D take that begins when Luo dons glasses in a cinema to watch a 3D film. Sylvia Chang also stars.

The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber SVP Wendy Lidell and Wild Bunch’s head of international sales Eva Diederix and CAA Media Finance.

“We couldn’t be more excited about bringing Bi Gan’s extraordinary coup de cinema to North American audiences,” Lidell said. “Bi has taken the one-shot feat of Sokurov’s Russian Ark to even greater heights by adding 3D. The result is mesmerizing.”