Robert Redford’s The Old Man & The Gun, Nicole Kidman’s Destroyer and Happy New Year, Colin Burstead, Ben Wheatley’s follow-up to Free Fire, are among the titles to play in competition at the London Film Festival.

The 62nd run of the festival has also revealed that Room director Lenny Abrahamson, whose horror adaptation The Little Stranger is released in September, has been named Jury President.

Other titles to play including Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra’s Birds of Passage, Alice Rohrwacher’s Happy As Lazzaro, Peter Strickland’s In Fabric, Sudabeh Mortezai’s Joy, Zhang Yimou’s Shadow, László Nemes’ Sunset and Dominga Sotomayor’s Too Late To Die Young.

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival Artistic Director says, “The LFF celebrates the breadth of cinema, and this is crystalized in the ten films competing for Best Film at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival. Representing a tantalizing range of styles, these films tell stories from around the globe – from 3rd Century China to post-Pinochet Chile to contemporary Britain – and transport viewers to worlds both real and imagined. These works are by turns, socially and politically urgent, muscularly thrilling, evocatively personal, spectacular, kinky and wildly inventive. It’s also a real pleasure to see that half of these films come from female directors.”

Abrahamson added, “I am delighted to continue my relationship with the BFI London Film Festival. It’s an honour to be this year’s Jury Chair and I very much look forward to deliberating with my fellow jurors on what is sure to be some of the most exciting, thought-provoking and original work in this year’s selection of films.”