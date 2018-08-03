Lizzie Borden took and axe and, well, maybe. We don’t actually see the deed in this chilling new trailer for Craig William Macneill’s Sundance Fest hit Lizzie starring Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart, but we do get a Lizzie who can wield a wicked retort.

Asked by an interrogator whether her murdered father had enemies, Sevigny’s Lizzie responds, “This is America, sir. Every man with a pulse has enemies.”

Co-starring Jamey Sheridan as Borden patriarch Andrew Borden, Lizzie, judging by this footage, certainly doesn’t shy from speaking ill of the slaughtered. We see a sinister Andrew Borden abusing family maid Bridget Sullivan (Stewart), smacking around Lizzie and slaughtering what seems to be Lizzie’s pet pigeon.

The trailer also portrays the developing intimate relationship between Lizzie and Bridget. Maybe more than one woman took an axe and handed out those 41 whacks?

The film, written by Bryce Kass, debuted at Sundance in January, and in addition to Sevigny (who also exec produces) also features Fiona Shaw as Lizzie’s stepmother, Abby Borden; Kim Dickens as Lizzie’s sister Emma; and Denis O’Hare, Jeff Perry, and Jay Huguley.

Lizzie, from Saban Films and Roadside Attractions, arrives in theaters on September 14.

Check out the trailer above and let us know what you think.