EXCLUSIVE: Bohemia Group Originals, a subsidiary of Hollywood management firm Bohemia Group, has optioned the seven novels in Susan M. Boyer’s Liz Talbot mystery series to develop them for TV. The novels are set in South Carolina and center on a trendy 30-year-old who unravels mysteries in the tradition of Murder, She Wrote.

“I stumbled across book one of the Liz Talbot Mysteries a couple of years ago at the L.A. Times Festival of Books,” Bohemia Group Originals CEO Susan Ferris said. “By the time I had finished it, I ordered three more. Susan Boyer’s books are humorous, charming and light-hearted murder mysteries, set in South Carolina. Each of the books are binge-worthy page turners which I can’t wait to see on TV.”

The seven books in the option are Lowcountry Boil, Lowcountry Bombshell, Lowcountry Boneyard, Lowcountry Bordello, Lowcountry Book Club, Lowcountry Bonfire and Lowcountry Bookshop.

In Lowcountry Boil, the first in the series and published in 2014 by Henry Press, Liz carries her Sig 9 in her Kate Spade handbag, and her golden retriever, Rhett, rides shotgun in her hybrid Escape. When her grandmother is murdered, she heads back to her South Carolina island home to find the killer. When her police chief brother shuts her out of the investigation, she opens her own. The debut novel won the Agatha Award for Best First Novel and the Daphne du Maurier Award for Excellence in Mystery/Suspense.

“I’m over-the-moon thrilled by the possibility of seeing modern Southern belle Liz Talbot and her family brought to life on the screen,” Boyer said.

Bohemia Group Originals is the recently formed Hollywood-based development and production arm of its 25-year-old talent management company Bohemia Group. It also has in the works The Get, a movie based on Tom Snyder’s 1981 jailhouse interview of Charles Manson that is now being pitched, and recently optioned film rights to New Zealand novel The Denniston Rose by Jenny Pattrick.