Writer-showrunner Liz Sarnoff (Lost) has signed an overall deal with Universal Cable Productions.

Sarnoff, who has been switching between drama and comedy, is currently writing for the second season of HBO’s comedy series Barry. For her work on the first season of the breakout hit, Sarnoff received an Emmy nomination for writing the ‘Loud, Fast, and Keep Going.’ episode. She also is expected to share in Barry‘s best comedy series nomination.

Sarnoff recently created and executive produced the TNT pilot Highland starring Margaret Cho and directed by Nisha Ganatra. I hear the project is currently being shopped by Tomorrow Studios and has been getting interest, with UCP poised to come on board as co-producer if it’s picked up.

Sarnoff rose through the ranks on HBO’s Deadwood and ABC’s Lost, sharing in best drama series Emmy nominations for both shows. She went on to co-create Bad Robot’s Fox series Alcatraz and to executive produce Marco Polo for Netflix. Sarnoff’s series credits also include The Leftovers, Happy, Salem, Crossbones, Crossing Jordan, and NYPD Blue. She recently developed at HBO and Amazon.

“Liz is one of the most dynamic and talented writer-producers in the industry,” said Elise Henderson, SVP, Universal Cable Productions. “Her work on series such as Lost, Deadwood, and Barry has pushed creative boundaries, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the UCP family.”

Sarnoff is repped by ICM Partners. She joins UCP’s roster of writers-producing overall deal that includes Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming), Patrick Macmanus (Happy!), Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Allison Miller (Metropolis), Steve Blackman (Umbrella Academy), and the recently announced Kyle Long (Run, Bambi, Run).