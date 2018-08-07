New Girl creator Liz Meriwether has extended her overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV for another year.

Meriwether created, wrote and executive produced all seven seasons of Fox’s New Girl, which has been one of 20th Century Fox TV’s most successful comedy series of the past decade with a lucrative SVOD deal. She also co-created with Lake Bell 20th Century Fox TV-produced off-cycle Fox pilot Bless, which has been heating up for midseason consideration.

Additionally, Meriwether serves as an executive producer on ABC’s fall comedy Single Parents, which also hails from 20th Century Fox TV, with creator JJ Philbin and executive producer Katherine Pope.

“Liz is the greatest, and we all hope she will stay at this studio forever,” said Jonnie Davis, President, Creative Affairs, 20th Century Fox TV. “She’s a spectacular talent and an incredibly special person.”

The new extension will keep Meriwether in the 20th TV fold as the company makes the transition from 21st Century Fox to ABC parent Disney as part of the pending mega acquisition.

“20th gave me my first job before I even owned Final Draft, and they’ve been an incredibly supportive home for me as an artist for almost a decade,” added Meriwether. “I’m thankful I get to continue making television with them — I wouldn’t want to be on conference calls with anyone else.”