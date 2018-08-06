EXCLUSIVE: Live Nation Productions president of Film And Television Production Heather Parry has hired producer/executive Matthew Stein to be head of Scripted Development And Production and Emmy-winning producer Ryan Kroft to head Unscripted Development And Production. Both will report to Parry.

Formed in 2015 to extend the Live Nation brand, the production company has been ramping up with music-driven projects. Upcoming is the Bradley Cooper-directed A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, and the Wiz Khalifa, French Montana and Kyle Harvey-starrer The After Party. This comes after the docu Believer, about Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds’ exploration of the relationship to how the church ostracizes LGBTQ members to the high rate of suicide among them; the Lady Gaga docu Gaga: Five Foot Two; the Sean Diddy Combs docu Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story; and the Colin Hanks-directed docu Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis, about the American rock band’s return to Paris following the tragic terrorist attack on audiences at their concert.

Stein most recently was under a producing deal at Sony. He had been an exec in Sony Pictures International Productions, and spent a dozen years working for Dimension Films and rose to exec veep status. He was the exec in charge of such films as Scream 4, Halloween, Halloween 2, Apollo 18, Hellride, and Superhero Movie.

Kroft joins Live Nation Productions after a 20-year career at Viacom, where he most recently served as senior veep of events and specials for MTV, VH1 and Logo. That included live events like the Video Music Awards and MTV Movie Awards red carpets, MTV Woodie Awards, VH1 Divas, Hip Hop Honors, Dear Mama, Trailblazer Honors and Logo’s New Now Next Awards. Documentaries included The T Word with Laverne Cox, Demi Lovato: Stay Strong and Lady Gaga: Inside the Outside. Kroft also developed such series as MTV’s When I was 17, Todrick, and How I Made It. Kroft began his career as a production assistant for Parry in 1998 when she was a producer at MTV.

“In just two short years, Live Nation Productions has brought fans closer to live music through a diverse slate of projects, and with this stellar team in place we’ll be able to continue successfully exploring content for screens of all kinds,” said Parry. “Between Matt’s extensive film experience and Ryan’s expertise with live TV, we’re ready to ramp up even more amazing projects.”