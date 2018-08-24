Lisa Fleming, who was featured on My 600-lb Life died Thursday, just months after appearing on the TLC reality series. She was 50. Her daughter Danielle announced her mother’s death on Facebook. Fleming died at her Texas home. The cause is not known.

Fleming’s episode on My 600-lb Life aired on the most recent Season 6 in February. She weighed closed to 705 lbs at the time, then underwent weight loss surgery, in which she lost 200 lbs, but her body “gave out” this week, her daughter told TMZ.

Fleming’s passing follows by just weeks the death of James “L.B.” Bonner who also appeared on Season 6 of My 600-lb Life. Bonner was found dead of a gunshot wound early this month. His death was later deemed a suicide by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina. Bonner was 30.

TLC released a statement at the time of Bonner’s death. “TLC was deeply saddened to hear of LB’s passing and is honored to have shared his honest and courageous story on My 600-lb Life,” the statement said. “On the show, viewers saw LB struggle with obesity following a tragic accident that claimed his right leg. Even though he once weighed 650 pounds, LB’s hard work and dedication helped get him in the 200-pound range.”

My 600-lb Life has aired on TLC since 2012. Each episode follows a year in the life of one or more super morbidly obese individuals, who each begin the episode weighing around 600 pounds, and documents their attempts to reduce their weight to a healthy level.