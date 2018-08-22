On the heels of its third consecutive Emmy nomination for outstanding structured reality program, Paramount Network has picked up a fifth season of hit series Lip Sync Battle. The network has ordered 12 half-hour episodes for premiere in 2019.

Hosted by LL Cool J and Chrissy Tiegen, the popular Lip Sync Battle has drawn over 1.5 billion cross-platform views since launch. It also has earned more than a million YouTube Channel subscribers and over two million fans on Facebook.

“Lip Sync Battle continues to grow rapidly across the globe and is now seen in more than 120 countries around the world due in large part to our incredible hosts LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen, the dream team!,” said executive producers Casey Patterson and Jay Peterson in a joint statement. “We feel we reached new heights with the Emmy-Nominated Michael Jackson Live Episode in January and are excited to show the fans all of the big surprises we have in store for Season 5!”

In Lip Sync Battle, celebrities battle head to head lip-syncing the song of their choice. The franchise has expanded exponentially over the last year with a hit series on Nickelodeon, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, featuring real-life kids lip-syncing pop songs in celebration of their favorite artists, along with a partnership with Carnival Cruise Lines. Lip Sync Battle can be seen in 120 countries with original format versions airing in 20 countries.

Lip Sync Battle is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment, Jay Peterson of Matador Content, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, LL Cool J and 8 Million Plus Productions.