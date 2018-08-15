Lionsgate and Nordisk Film have renewed their multi-year movie output deal in Scandinavia.

The agreement will see local powerhouse Nordisk release Lionsgate and Summit titles such as The Spy Who Dumped Me, A Simple Favor, Flarsky, The Kingkiller Chronicle: The Name Of The Wind, John Wick: Chapter Three and Chaos Walking.

The pact was negotiated for Lionsgate by EVP of International Sales and China/Asia Productions & Strategy Wendy Reeds out of the Company’s London office. Peter Philipsen, General Manager International Acquisitions & Distribution, and Christopher Seidelin, Head of International Acquisitions, negotiated the agreement on behalf of Nordisk Film.

“We’re delighted to extend our longstanding relationship with our world-class distribution partner Nordisk Film as we continue to expand Lionsgate’s global footprint,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President of International Helen Lee-Kim.

“Together with our continuously growing local product portfolio, the deal with Lionsgate will constitute the backbone of Nordisk Film’s leading market position in Scandinavia,” added Kenneth Wiberg, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Nordisk Film Distribution.

Lionsgate also currently has output deals with StudioCanal in Australia, Leone Film Group in Italy, Metropolitan Filmexport and SND in France, Belga Films in Benelux, Eagle Films and Jaquar Films in the Middle East, Encore Films and Golden Village in Singapore, Monolith in Poland, and eOne in Spain.

Other deals include Central Partnership in the CIS and Vertical in Eastern Europe as well as a joint venture partnership with IDC in Latin America, a digital partnership with iQIYI in China, and Lionsgate’s UK distribution company Lionsgate UK.