Building on their collaborations on the scores and soundtracks to La La Land, Hunger Games and Divergent, Lionsgate and Universal Music Group have set a multi-year, first-look television deal.

Lionsgate and Polygram Entertainment, UMG’s film and television production and development division, will develop original scripted and unscripted TV projects drawn from UMG’s labels, artists and music. The label roster includes Capitol, Def Jam, Interscope, Island, Republic, Universal Music Nashville, Universal Music Latin Entertainment, Verve, Motown and Blue Note. In addition, UMG will produce soundtrack albums associated with projects created under the deal.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Universal Music Group, one of the world’s most innovative music companies and home to some of the greatest musical talent and recordings in existence,” said Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. “With Polygram, UMG has produced award-winning films and we can’t wait to see what we can accomplish together in television. We see so much opportunity for storytelling in the talent and properties that UMG represents, and we look forward to working together to bring these incredible stories to life in a way that resonates with a global audience.”

“We’re excited to partner with Lionsgate, one of the premiere entertainment companies in the world, to draw on the goldmine of storytelling that exists around genres, timelines and artists represented by our rich and storied catalog,” said Michele Anthony, Executive Vice President of UMG. “Polygram has become a home for Hollywood’s brightest talent to tell the stories behind the music that audiences around the world love, and our partnership with Lionsgate represents a significant step forward in our television and audio-visual strategy, as well as our evolution as a global media company.”

“I’ve long respected Lionsgate for the incredible film and television projects they’ve brought to audiences around the world,” said David Blackman, Head of Polygram Entertainment. “There’s never been a more exciting time to be in the music space and I feel fortunate to be at a company that is uniquely positioned at the intersection of film, television and music with an unrivaled roster of artists who continue to impact culture globally. With this new partnership, we’re perfectly positioned to deliver thrilling music-driven stories that will excite fans for years to come.”