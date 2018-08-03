Bloodline alumna Linda Cardellini is returning to Netflix as the co-lead opposite Christina Applegate in Dead to Me, Netflix’s half-hour dark comedy series from writer Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Prods. and CBS TV Studios. Cardellini also has joined the series as a producer.

Written by Feldman, Dead to Me, which has a 10-episode straight-to-series order, has been described as a comedic Big Little Lies. It is about a powerful friendship that blossoms between Jen (Applegate), a tightly wound widow, and Judy (Cardellini), a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Cardellini’s Judy is an outgoing free spirit who exudes both warmth and pathos as she struggles to deal with a personal tragedy. Judy desperately needs someone to connect with and finds a common ground and support system in Jen (Applegate).

Feldman, who serves as showrunner, and Applegate are executive producing with Ferrell, McKay and Jessica Elbaum of the female-focused Gloria Sanchez Prods. Filming will begin this fall in Los Angeles.

This will be Cardellini’s first series regular role in television since she co-starred in Netflix’s Bloodline. On the film side, she’ll next be seen as the female lead in Universal’s The Green Book opposite Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. The Freaks & Geeks alumna also appears in Paul Feig’s comedy A Simple Favor and is the female lead in Warner Bros’ horror film The Curse of La Llorona. She just wrapped the Josh Trank-directed Fonzo as the female lead opposite Tom Hardy. Cardellini is repped by ICM Partners, Mosaic and Jackoway Tyerman.