The British remake of Lifetime’s The Rap Game has landed at BBC Three.

The UK public broadcaster has ordered a six-part series from Simon Andreae’s Naked Television after the FremantleMedia-backed firm optioned the rights from A+E Networks.

Five aspiring British MCs will move into a residential recording studio to spend 30 days together, writing, performing and ultimately competing to prove that they’re the next rap superstar. Reflecting the new wave of British rap-influenced music that’s conquering the charts, the series follows the MCs as in every episode, they write, practice and perform a new track. All the while, they are being trained, mentored and given a crash course in the music business by some of the UK’s biggest rap names.

The U.S. version, which launched in 2016, has been a big success for the A+E Networks brand, scoring the channel’s biggest share of 18-34 year olds and featuring the likes of Queen Latifah, Ludacris and Usher.

The Rap Game UK is exec produced by Tom O’Brien and Simon Andreae and was ordered by Damian Kavanagh, Controller of BBC Three and David Brindley, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment. The BBC commissioning editor is Ricky Cooper.

Kavanagh said, “On BBC Three we will always provide a platform for distinct voices and tell stories that matter to young people in Britain today. The Rap Game is an exciting new format for BBC Three that taps into a creative culture that actively embraces young people sharing their experiences.”