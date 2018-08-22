EXCLUSIVE: levelFILM and Seville International, an Entertainment One company, have landed the rights to Firecrackers, Jasmin Mozaffari’s directorial debut film, which is slated to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. levelFILM has the Canadian distribution rights and will release the pic in spring 2019, while Seville will handle international sales.

Starring Michaela Kurimsky and Karena Evans, the pic follows Lou (Kurimsky) and her best friend Chantal (Evans) as they plan to get out of their isolated, run-down town and move to a city far, far away. When Chantal’s unstable and possessive ex violates her during a night of partying, the girls decide to exact their revenge on him. The consequences of their actions threaten their chances of leaving and the more Lou fights tooth-and-nail to save her friendship and hold onto her dreams, the more she spins out of control as she begins to realize that freedom will come at a high cost

Caitlin Grabham of Prowler Films and Kristy Neville of Wildling Pictures produced the pic with Paul Barkin and Matt Code serving as executive producers.

The deal was negotiated by levelFILM’s David Hudakoc and John Bain and Paul Barkin on behalf of the filmmakers. Barkin and Anick Poirier negotiated the international deal.