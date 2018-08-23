“I take this partnership thing very seriously,” Roger Murtaugh tells the newest member of his crimefighting duo over beers. Quick cut to said newbie kicking the snot out of some bad guys before he and Murtaugh somehow end up atop the cab of a delivery truck speeding down the street. Then comes an old-guy joke.

Here’s a new promo for Fox’s third-year drama Lethal Weapon, the first episodes with Seann William Scott taking over as Damon Wayans’ partner after Clayne Crawford — who played Martin Riggs for the first two seasons — was let go in May over on-set behavior issues. The tension between the two original series leads played out very publicly in the spring before Crawford’s deal was not renewed and Scott was brought in.

The 15-second clip doesn’t offer too much in the way of storylines, other than Scott’s character waxing snarky about his new partner’s veteran status. The American Pie original and Goon goon plays Detective William Cole, a former international CIA operative who has been everywhere and seen everything. He finds himself navigating a new partnership with Murtaugh as he adjusts to life in Los Angeles.

The retooled Lethal Weapon returns Tuesday, September 25, on Fox.