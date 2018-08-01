Hulu has rounded out the cast for its drama pilot Less Than Zero, an adaptation based on Bret Easton Ellis’ novel, from Ellis, Greenleaf creator Craig Wright and Fox 21 Television Studios. Joining lead Austin Abrams are Lily Donoghue (The Goldbergs), Cooper Koch (Fracture), Keenan Jolliff (Rebel in the Rye), Ronen Rubinstein (Dead of Summer) and James Bloor (Dunkirk).

Adapted by Wright and directed by Brett Morgan, Less Than Zero follows Clay (Abrams), a college freshman returning home for Christmas to spend time with his ex-girlfriend and his friend who struggles with addiction. Less Than Zero presents a look at the culture of wealthy, decadent youth in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of IMDB

Donoghue will play Blair, Clay’s sexy, smart former girlfriend who hopes to rekindle their relationship. Koch is Julian, Clay’s childhood best friend who has forgone college to live as a free spirit — but that freedom is coming at a hard price. Jolliff portrays Rip, Clay’s friend and drug dealer, who feels his trust fund “might never run out.” Rubinstein is Trent. Good-looking, entitled, and vain, Trent is attending UCLA, but his real focus is modeling. Bloor plays Daniel, a college classmate of Clay’s and an outsider to his high school friends but every bit as troubled as they are.

Wright executive produces with Ellis.

Less Than Zero was adapted as a feature film starring Robert Downey Jr., James Spader, Jami Gertz and Andrew McCarthy. Ellis co-wrote with Harley Peyton the screenplay for the 1987 movie, produced by Fox 21 sibling 20th Century Fox.