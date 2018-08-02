Besieged CBS boss Les Moonves broke his silence today on the company’s second-quarter earnings call. However, the focus was on financials, with nary a mention of the sexual misconduct allegations made against the executive, the Board-led independent investigations of him or the legal battle with controlling shareholder National Amusements.

“In light of pending litigation, and on the advice of counsel, the scope of today’s call will be limited to the quarterly results of the company,” EVP of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Adam Townsend said at the top of the much-anticipated call.

In scripted remarks at the top of the 50-minute session, Moonves started off with his usual enthusiastic pitch about all things CBS. “We’re as confident as ever that the strategy we have in place continues to set us us for long-term success,” he said. Analysts were also kept on topic, and none ventured a question about any hot-button issues, including the status of Moonves, the impact of recent events on the tussle with National Amusements, or even M&A activity in general. In all, the call felt trapped in amber, like one that could have been held in 2015, when “me too” was a phrase referring to Republican presidential nominees.

As a company, CBS brass sought to kept the focus on financial performance. And the company did have plenty of positive news to focus on, given that it managed to slip past Wall Street estimates for the quarter and show strength across the board.

Moonves is known for breaking news on the calls, and this one was no different. Based on strong progress with streaming services CBS All Access and Showtime’s direct-to-consumer platform, he said the company is doubling its target for total subscribers to those SVOD outlets to 16 million by 2022. The prior target was 8 million by 2020. Newer, ad-supported services like CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and the soon-to-launch CBSN Local and Entertainment Tonight app can be bundled together to form a comprehensive offering with cross-promotional benefits, Moonves noted.

While the company faces some significant headwinds in terms of linear ratings erosion, cord-shaving and other factors, it remains better than many peers when it comes to squeezing profits from traditional sources. Retransmission and licensing revenue, for example, is a mainstay for the company. Its digital efforts have also born fruit more quickly than many analysts expected.