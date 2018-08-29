EXCLUSIVE: Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions and Sight Unseen Pictures have acquired the film and television rights to Such A Fun Age, the debut novel by Kiley Reid which will be published in Fall 2019. Deal marks the first collaboration in the partnership between Hillman Grad Productions and Sight Unseen, the production/finance company run by producers Julia Lebedev, Eddie Vaisman and Oren Moverman.

David Goddard

Set around a young black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer, and a surprising connection between them that threatens to undo them both, the novel explores the complicated nature of transactional relationships, of being a “grown up,” and of doing the right thing for the wrong reasons.

The novel was acquired by Sally Kim at Putnam in a ten-publisher auction in the US and UK, and commonwealth rights were sold to Alexis Kirschbaum at Bloomsbury, at auction.

Reid is currently pursuing a Masters in Fine Arts at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop where she was awarded the Truman Capote Fellowship. Her short stories have been featured and are forthcoming in Ploughshares, December, New South, Lumina and others.

Rishi Rajani brought the project in and will be overseeing for Hillman Grad Productions. Rachel Jacobs brought the project in and will be overseeing for Sight Unseen Pictures.

The Emmy-winning Waithe is represented by WME and The Mission Entertainment. Reid is represented by WME. Sight Unseen is represented by WME.