EXCLUSIVE: More casting news on Sony’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The Quentin Tarantino-helmed film has added Girls alum Lena Dunham, Austin Butler, Maya Hawke, and Chilean actress Lorenza Izzo.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the film visits 1969 Los Angeles, where onetime TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt) make their way in an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The plot features multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.

The large ensemble cast includes Margot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Scoot McNairy, Keith Jefferson and Nicholas Hammond.

Tarantino, David Heyman, and Shannon McIntosh are producers on the film which is slated for release July 26.

This film marks the first major feature for Dunham, who spent six seasons starring on the HBO series, Girls, the show she created. She’s also the exec producer and writer of the upcoming HBO comedy series, Camping. Butler was recently in production on Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, which also stars Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adam Driver, and Selena Gomez, and recently starred opposite Denzel Washington in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production of The Iceman Cometh.

Hawke — daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman — starred as Jo March in BBC’s three-part adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic Little Women and is set as a series regular in the third season of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Izzo recurs in the final season of Hulu’s Casual series and appears in Universal’s The House with a Clock in Its Walls.

Dunham is repped by CAA; Butler by WME and Anonymous Content; Hawke by CAA and Untitled; Izzo by Authentic and Paradigm.