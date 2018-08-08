Leigh Janiak is set to direct and executive produce Panic, Amazon Studios’ YA pilot from writer Lauren Oliver based on her best-selling book, and producers Joe Roth & Jeff Kirschenbaum.

Written and created by Oliver based on her novel, Panic centers on a forgotten rural town where every year the graduating seniors risk their lives in an illegal, high-stakes game to win life-changing money–and a chance to escape. Anonymous judges force the players through a series of challenges that will compel them to confront their deepest fears – and upend their ideas of who they are, who to trust, and who they might become. This year, 47 players will compete for the biggest pot ever. All of them will be changed. Only one will win.

Janiak executive produces with Oliver, Joe Roth & Jeff Kirschenbaum of Roth Kirschenbaum Films (Maleficent 2, The Voyages Of Doctor Dolittle) and Elle Triedman (Siren, Revenge). Alyssa Altman serves as co-executive producer along with Lynley Bird of Glasstown Entertainment, the company led by Oliver and Lexa Hillyer.

A rare female voice in the traditionally male bastion of horror, Janiak made her feature directorial debut with Honeymoon, a 2014 indie horror pic. She also helmed episodes of Scream and Outcast. She’s set to direct the upcoming Fear Street film for Chernin Entertainment and 20th Century Fox.

Janiak is repped by Verve and Morris Yorn. Oliver and Glasstown Entertainment are repped by UTA and Stephen Barbara of Inkwell.