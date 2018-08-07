Legendary has closed a deal on an Untitled Heist Project from Chris Baugh and Brendan Mullin whose previous credits include the 2017 Sundance Film Festival premiere Bad Day for the Cut.

Baugh will direct and both will produce. The pitch is a subversion of the superhero genre where a group of career criminals stage a heist on the lair of a superhero and must escape with their lives when everything goes wrong. Baugh and Mullin are represented by CAA and Grandview.

Bad Day for the Cut played in the Midnight section at Sundance. Pic followed a middle-aged guy who lives on a rural farm with his beloved mother. When she is murdered after an apparent home invasion, he sets off on a bloody mission to avenge her death. Pic repped Baugh’s feature directorial debut which he also co-wrote with Mullin, who also produced. Well Go USA acquired domestic rights on Bad Day for the Cut.