Former The Quad star Peyton Alex Smith has signed on a series regular in the CW’s upcoming Legacies, the next chapter of The Vampire Diaries/The Originals trilogy from executive producer/writer Julie Plec.

Legacies tells the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, played by Danielle Rose Russell, and others come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves…in spite of their worst impulses…all under the watchful eye of headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis).

Smith plays Rafael, a dangerously charismatic and newly-triggered werewolf. With a combination of a pure and loyal heart mixed with a lifetime of abuse and anger, Rafael wants to be a good person but lives in a constant struggle with the emotional demons that have plagued him through a difficult childhood.

Plec co-writes and executive produces with Brett Matthews. Leslie Morganstein and Gina Girolamo also executive produce. Legacies is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with My So-Called Television and Alloy Entertainment.

Peyton, recently seen in Kathrn Bigelow’s Detroit, is best known for his starring role opposite Anika Noni Rose in BET’s critically praised drama series The Quad. His previous credits include Mad Money and Carter High and he can most recently be seen on Marvel/Netflix’s Luke Cage and BET’s Tales. Peyton is repped by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, the Kim Dawson Agency and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.

Legacies premieres at 9 PM Thursday, October 25, on the CW.