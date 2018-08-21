Galavant alum Karen David has booked a season-long arc on the CW’s upcoming Legacies, the next chapter of The Vampire Diaries/The Originals trilogy from executive producer-writer Julie Plec.

Legacies tells the story of the next generation of supernatural beings at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell) and others come of age in the most unconventional way possible, nurtured to be their best selves — in spite of their worst impulses — all under the watchful eye of headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis).

David will play Emma Tig. A beautiful witch-turned-guidance counselor, she is the moral support and shoulder to cry on for all the students at the Salvatore School, even if the person who needs her therapy the most (the headmaster) remains an elusive patient.

Plec co-writes and executive produces with Brett Matthews. Leslie Morganstein and Gina Girolamo also executive produce. Legacies is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with My So-Called Television and Alloy Entertainment.

David is best known for her series-regular role of Princess Isabella on Galavant and her season-long arc as Princess Jasmine on Once Upon a Time. She currently recurs on Criminal Minds and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. David is repped by SDB Partners and Generate.