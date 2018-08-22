Oscar-winning production sound mixer Lee Orloff is set to receive the Cinema Audio Society’s 2019 Career Achievement Award. He will be celebrated during the 55th CAS Awards on February 16 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.

Orloff launched his sound-mixing career with 1984’s Blood Simple, the first film from Joel and Ethan Coen. A half-decade later he would grab the first of seven career Oscar noms for The Abyss, which began a three-film collaboration with James Cameron that also included the 1991 smash Terminator 2: Judgment Day — for which Orloff scored an Academy Award — and 1994’s True Lies.

He went on to nab sound-mixing Oscar noms for each of the first two Pirates of the Caribbean films and also mixed the next two. Along the way he also landed Best Sound Oscar noms for Geronimo: An American Legend (1993), The Insider (1999) and The Patriot (2000). Orloff’s resume of 80-plus titles also includes such features as Blade, Galaxy Quest, The Ring, Bad Santa, The Hangover, The Lone Ranger, all three Pitch Perfect films, last year’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 and this summer’s hit sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp.

He also worked on the HBO drama series Westworld and Luck and Amazon’s Bosch. Orloff also participated in the recent AMPAS Masters of Sound panel as part of the Academy Gold program representing the production mixer’s contribution to the collaborative process of developing a soundtrack.

“Lee is a world-renowned production sound mixer with a portfolio of over 75 films,” CAS President Mark Ulano said. “He is one of the go-to production sound mixers as evidenced by his collaborations on multiple films with directors James Cameron, Michael Mann, Walter Hill, Gore Verbinski, to name a few. He is well-respected and gracious in sharing his knowledge and in mentoring the next generation of sound professionals, and I take great pleasure in announcing the CAS’ recognition of my friend and colleague Lee and his body of work.”