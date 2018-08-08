Mark Tallman (Rise) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming 20th season of NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Tallman will play Gavin Riley, the chief of detectives who’s on his way to being governor one day and isn’t afraid to step on toes. He’s looking to make his presence felt and name known.

Created by Dick Wolf, Law & Order: SVU chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino star.

Wolf Films produces in association with Universal Television. Wolf executive produces with Michael Chernuchin, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Single Ladies alum Tallman has recurred on Rise, Dietland and The Good Fight. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners and Steve Rodriguez of McGowan Rodriguez Management.