EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin, the screenwriting team who originated Disney’s live-action redo of Mulan, have signed with APA.

The new iteration of Mulan being directed by Niki Caro reimagines the iconic 1998 animated film based on Chinese folktale about a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver also have writing credits on the pic, which is now in production ahead of a March 27 2020 release date.

Yifei Liu and Yoson An star alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li and Jet Li.

Hynek and Martin met in high school at a local Massachusetts theater and after college eventually transitioned to screenwriting. Their recent credits include MarVista’s holiday comedy Christmas Perfection and upcoming they are writing Middleton Media’s Grace Hopper biopic and Alcon Entertainment’s series The Kennedy Women adapted from Laurence Leamer’s bestseller.

They are also co-chairs of the Committee of Women Writers at the WGA West.

The pair continue to be repped by Anvil Entertainment and Kleinberg Lange Cuddy & Carlo LLP.