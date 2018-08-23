Tony Award winner Laura Benanti will take over as Eliza Doolittle in Broadway’s My Fair Lady, replacing the departing Lauren Ambrose. As reported exclusively by Deadline yesterday, Ambrose has been cast in Apple’s upcoming psychological thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan and British TV writer Tony Basgallop.

Ambrose’s final My Fair Lady performance will be Sunday, Oct. 21. Benanti, who won the 2008 best featured actress Tony for her role opposite Patti LuPone in Gypsy, will begin My Fair Lady on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Lincoln Center Theater’s limited engagement of My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, is scheduled through Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

“Eliza Doolittle has been my dream role for as long as I can remember,” Benanti said, “so I couldn’t be more excited to join this brilliant company. Working with Bart and getting to be part of this show is a dream come true.”

Benanti joins a cast of 37 headed by Harry Hadden-Paton, Norbert Leo Butz, Rosemary Harris, Allan Corduner, Jordan Donica, Linda Mugleston, and Clarke Thorell.

Kerstin Anderson will play the role of Eliza Doolittle at all Tuesday evening performances beginning October 30.

Lincoln Center Theater is producing Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady in association with Nederlander Presentations.