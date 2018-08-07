After a lengthy search, the upcoming revival of Last Man Standing has found actors to play two key roles that have been recast. Molly McCook (Good Trouble) will play the middle daughter Mandy, and Jet Jurgensmeyer (Will & Grace) will play the grandson Boyd, respectively, of Tim Allen’s Mike Baxter in the upcoming series on Fox.

The duo replaced original cast members Molly Ephraim and Flynn Morrison, who played Mandy and Boyd during the series’ run on ABC. They have opted not to return for Season 7.

McCook is recurring on The Fosters spinoff series Good Trouble. Jurgensmeyer played Jack’s (Sean Hayes) grandson Skip in a memorable episode of the NBC revival series last season.

Created by Jack Burditt, Last Man Standing stars Allen as a married father of three girls who tries to maintain his manliness in a world increasingly dominated by women.

The rest of the show’s core cast is back including Allen, Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Jonathan Adams, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Jordan Masterson.

Kevin Abbott, who served as an executive producer on the original series for most of its six seasons on ABC — with stints as showrunner in Season 1 and the second half of Season 6 — is back as executive producer/showrunner for Season 7. He will be joined by three other veteran Last Man Standing writer/executive producers: Matt Berry — who also served as showrunner on the original — Kevin Hench and Ed Yeager.

Last Man Standing, from 20th Century Fox TV, is slated to return to its longtime Friday 8 PM slot in the fall.